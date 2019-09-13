IUKA - An Itawamba County woman has been charged with burglary after breaking into the home of an elderly Tishomingo County couple.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs responded to a report of someone breaking into a house in the Iuka area Sept. 8. At the time of the crime, a man, 77, and a woman, 70, were living at the house.
Responding officers found a female suspect inside the house. The suspect had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment of the injuries she got breaking a window to gain entry into the house.
After she was released form the hospital, Julie Ham Wadkins, 47, of 504 McBride St., Fulton, was charged with burglary of a dwelling. Bond was set at $25,000.