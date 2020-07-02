TUPELO • When Scott Burns decided to host his annual “7 Days for the Troops” fundraiser this year, he returned to the spot where it began.
Burns is camping out this week in a tent atop a 15-foot tower on the north end of the Mall of Barnes Crossing parking lot. This is the 14th year for the event that benefits Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit that provides accessible housing for veterans with disabilities.
“This location is where I did it the very first time,” Burns said Tuesday morning while sitting in his tent. “The first year we did it outside and then the next 12 years we did it inside the mall food court.”
The fundraiser, which takes place during the week before Independence Day, began Sunday and ends Saturday afternoon.
Burns, a Tupelo DJ, said he had the option of going back to the mall’s food court this year.
“But the fact that the mall closes at 7 p.m. and it doesn’t open until 10 a.m., I didn’t want to stuck inside from 7 until 10 with nobody else around,” he said. “It worked out for me because the thought of sitting in there 24/7 and having to wear a mask all day, I couldn’t do it. Much respect to the people who can, but I can’t.”
By returning outside, Burns has to cope with the heat and humidity plus the threat of rain until he comes down from the tower on the Fourth of July. Burns, however, takes it in stride.
“It’s all a part of it,” he said. “We want to raise funds for help Purple Heart Homes, but it’s to draw awareness. Even with all the stuff going on, there’s still people in need and this allows people a chance to talk about it.”
Burns was in the Marines until he suffered a leg injury during training. He struggled with the lingering effects of the injury for 22 years until his lower left leg was amputated.
The fundraiser includes donated items like bicycles and an M&P 15 Sport II Rifle that will be raffled. To donate by text, type “PHH” to 26989.
“This year, people are giving just for the point of giving. Not for the chance to win, but because they want to help veterans,” he said. “A lot of the sponsors that normally would donate items have come through and donated cash. The sponsors have been awesome.”
Entertainment is also part of “7 Days for the Troops.” Local singers performed Sunday and Monday, and more are scheduled at 6 p.m. today and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found on its Facebook page, “7 Days for the Troops – A Purple Heart Homes Event.”
“People can pull up in their cars and hang out and listen to the music,” Burns said. “They don’t have to get out of their cars.”
In addition to his yearly fundraiser in Tupelo, Burns has hosted “7 Days” events in Jackson, Texas and North Carolina. He said the fundraisers altogether have brought in almost $250,000.
Burns, nevertheless, feels his camping days to raise money could be ending. He said next year’s “7 Days” may be his last.
“I’ll be 49 next year, and I think 15 is a good number to stop,” he said. “I’ll still do things to raise money for veterans, but I don’t know if I’ll camp out for seven days at the mall in a tower. I’m getting too old for it.”