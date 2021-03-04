OXFORD • A Thursday morning wreck between a Panola County garbage truck and a passenger car in east Oxford killed a Lafayette County man and a girl. A boy was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
Oxford police responded to US Highway 278 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway around 7:45 a.m. for a wreck between a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and a Panola County 2020 Mack garbage truck.
The driver of the Volkswagen, John Matthew Ellington, 40, of Oxford, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female juvenile was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi, where she died shortly after arriving.
A male juvenile was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and later flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.
The driver of the garbage truck was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi with non-life threatening injuries.
The Oxford Police Department began the reconstruction process, which entails talking with witnesses and on-scene investigating. Enforcement Officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were called in to assist OPD.
The accident is still under investigation and there is no immediate time frame for completion.
"Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks."
Lafayette County Sheriff's Department and Lafayette County Fire Department assisted with the incident.