Get your Ole Miss baseball 2022 national championship commemorative front page in Tuesday's Daily Journal By JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal jmccord Author email Jun 27, 2022

To commemorate Ole Miss baseball's first national championship, our Tuesday, June 28, print edition will include an insert featuring our Monday e-edition-only front page. Print subscribers will have the insert already included with their paper. Any non-subscribers who would like to purchase a copy can do so through the following:Come by our office at 1242 South Green Street in Tupelo.Call us at our Tupelo office at 662-842-2611, or one of our weekly offices (numbers can be found here).Email circulation@journalinc.comIf you missed any of our coverage throughout the Rebels' run through Omaha, catch up here.