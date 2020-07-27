TUPELO • Girl Scouts Heart of the South and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced 24 new badges on July 21 designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership in male-dominated areas such as automotive engineering, STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, and civics.
“In a year of unprecedented global change, our country's need for strong, broad-minded, and decisive leadership has never been greater. Through new and existing programming, Girl Scouts equips the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to take charge and do good for the world, both now and in the future,” a press release said.
The new Girl Scout badges include entrepreneurship, STEM career exploration, automotive engineering, and civics.
Entrepreneurship is for girls in grades K-12. Funded by Susan Bulkeley Butler and designed in collaboration with VentureLab, girls will develop an entrepreneurial mindset by building their own business plan and thinking about topics like production, cost, profit, marketing, and competition.
STEM Career Exploration, for grades 2–8, allows girls to explore their career interests and connect them to STEM fields — particularly computer science, nature/environmental science, engineering, design, health, and agriculture — through the The IF/THEN® Collection, a free, downloadable digital asset library of real-life women in STEM. It is funded by IF/THEN, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
In Automotive Engineering, for grades K–5, girls learn about designing, engineering, and manufacturing vehicles, as well as the future of mobility. They design their own vehicles, test prototypes, learn about design thinking, create their own assembly line manufacturing process, and more. It is funded by General Motors.
Civics, for grades K–12, allows girls to gain an in-depth understanding of how local, state, and federal government works, preparing them to be voters, activists, and political leaders. They research laws and how they’re created, voting, and the electoral college, the representation of women in government, and more. They also research their own government officials and are encouraged to meet them. It is funded by the Citi Foundation.
“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we have strong leaders who can make informed decisions that make the world a better, safer place,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo in a press release. “During our current health crisis, the world leaders who have been among the most decisive and effective in addressing the pandemic have been women. With these new badge experiences in STEM, entrepreneurship, and the critically important subject of civics, Girl Scouts is continuing to build the transformational female leaders of today and the future and showing girls the power they have to truly change the world.”
Girl Scouts has made free, self-guided activities from select new and existing programming available digitally to the public through Girl Scouts at Home. Girls can further engage with the badges and topics through online videos, activities, or special live virtual events. Members can access a suite of Girl Scouts’ programming digitally through the Volunteer Toolkit, including troop meeting plans and other resources to help girls earn badges and awards.
Locally, Girl Scouts Heart of the South continues to host virtual events and troop meetings online featuring an array of topics like Dance, College Knowledge, Laws of Motion, National S’mores Day and more. Parents and girls can learn more and sign up to participate at www.girlscoutshs.org/calendar.
Beginning this summer, all councils will also have the opportunity to host their own Girl Scout Cyber Challenge sponsored by Raytheon Technologies, enabling middle and high school girls to learn crucial cybersecurity skills as they compete in challenges such as running traceroutes and identifying phishing schemes. The Cyber Challenge prepares girls to pursue careers in computer science and cybersecurity.
To join or volunteer, please visit: www.girlscoutshs.org or call 800-624-4185.