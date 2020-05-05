Girl Scouts Heart of the South will be releasing the Camp Crates program to help fill the gap of cancelled summer camps.
Girl Scouts decided to cancel summer sessions at their resident camp facilities for 2020 out of precautions due to COVID-19, according to a press release.
“It is with an abundance of caution and a heavy heart that we cancel our summer resident camp programs at Kamp Kiwani and Camp Tik-A-Witha,” said Emilie Hutcheson, Director of Outdoor Program in a press release. “We want you to know that safety of our campers and staff will always be our top priority.”
The Girl Scout program team created “Camp Crates: Summer Camp Experiences” to provide girls with a summertime experience.
The program includes special boxes that can be delivered to campers at home. The boxes contain activities, traditions and fun ready for kids to experience, with a virtual option to join summer camp counselors online for guided activities, games and sing-a-longs, the press release said.
The Camp Crates program contains four boxes: The All Things Camp Crate, The Craft Crate, The Nature Know-How Crate, and The Final Campfire Crate.
The Camp Crates program is open to any camper who would like to participate. Those interested in participating and purchasing the program can learn more at www.girlscoutshs.org/campcrates