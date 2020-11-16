BOONEVILLE • A Rienzi woman who tried to hide her boyfriend from law enforcement has been arrested and charged.
Christal Hope Austin has been charged with hindering the prosecution for allegedly attempting to hide her boyfriend, Shaun Franklin Reed, 34, from deputies looking to arrest him on multiple outstanding warrants.
According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, deputies had been searching Reed for several weeks. On Nov. 10, the search took deputies to Austin's address.
Tolar said law enforcement officials had several conversations with Austin over a three-week period about Reed and the fact he was wanted by law enforcement.
The sheriff said when deputies arrived at the residence on Nov. 10, they could hear people inside the structure but could not get anyone to come to the door. After securing a search warrant, deputies returned and entered the house the same day and found both Reed and Austin inside.
Austin's bond was set at $5,000 by Justice Court Judge Trent Moore.