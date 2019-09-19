TUPELO - An Alcorn County man was ordered to spend the next 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping an elderly Nettleton man two years ago.
Because of prior convictions, David Todd Johnson will likely remain in prison until the year 2050.
Johnson, 50, of County Road 346, Glen, entered guilty pleas to kidnapping, armed robbery and jail escape in Lee County Circuit Court on Aug. 29. As a result of a plea agreement, charges of burglary and stealing a car during the same incident were dropped.
Judge John R. White sentenced Johnson to 30 years with 15 suspended on the kidnapping charge, 20 years suspended on the armed robbery and 5 years on the jail escape, plus five years probation. The first two sentences will run consecutively and the last one concurrently. If Johnson does get of out jail and violates probation, he could be forced to serve all 35 suspended years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Gault said the victim approved the plea agreement.
The case dates back to June 23, 2017. As a convicted habitual offender, he was court-ordered to wear an ankle monitor and complete a drug rehabilitation program at God's House of Hope in Nettleton.
Sometime around midnight that Friday morning, he cut off the ankle bracelet and left the rehab house. God's House of Hope never notified Nettleton police nor the sheriff's offices in either Lee and Monroe counties that he was running loose.
It was only later in the day when Lee County officials contacted the Mississippi Department of Corrections that the God's House of Hope officials admitted they knew he had cut off the ankle bracelet.
After walking away from rehab, Johnson showed up at a County Road 122 Nettleton house, telling the homeowner he wanted to work to earn money to get back to Hernando. The resident gave Johnson some odd jobs to do and $20. Johnson then robbed the man's father at knifepoint and used duct tape to tie the 73-year-old victim to a chair.
He took the elderly man's cell phone and 1999 Ford Ranger and left Lee County. He was spotted later the same day in Tishomingo County and pulled over in Burnsville. He was taken into custody without incident just before 8 p.m. the same day.
During his initial appearance, Johnson told the judge he wasn't mad at the victim. "I was mad at someone else. I was trying to get back to Corinth to kill him," he said before Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland.
The jail escape happened less than two weeks later. While in the exercise yard at the jail on July 4, 2017, Johnson tried to scale the security fence. Corrections officers saw what was happening and quickly had Johnson off the fence and back in custody.
The 2017 incidents were not Johnson's first run-ins with the law. He has a lengthy criminal history that includes burglary, violent crime and narcotics charges in Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.
In the summer of 2008, Johnson escaped from the Alcorn County Regional Jail, where he was serving a 10-year sentence for burglary. Johnson is currently serving time 2008 convictions for jail escape, grand larceny and possession of precursors with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. According to MDOC, he should be through serving those sentences in late 2035, when he can start serving the Lee County sentences.