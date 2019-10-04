OXFORD • Dr. Glenn Boyce has officially been named Chancellor of the University of Mississippi.
The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) released a statement Friday afternoon announcing the decision and after university police cancelled a public announcement after a clash with protesters.
The IHL board called a noon event at the Inn at Ole Miss to announce Boyce following a suddenly abbreviated search process to name the leader of the state's flagship university.
Shortly after the event began, university police clashed with protesters, and ultimately physically picked up and carried UM Solidarity organizer Cam Calisch out of the room as she kicked.
After a few minutes, University Police Chief Ray Hawkins announced that he had ordered the event canceled because some people "choose not to be civil."
Boyce a "well-respected leader in higher education"
Boyce previously served as Commissioner of Higher Education for the State of Mississippi, before retiring in June 2018. The IHL voted unanimously to name him chancellor, citing his deep ties to the university.
“As a leader in education, Dr. Boyce has a great track record of success,” said Dr. Ford Dye, Vice President of the IHL Board of Trustees and Chair of the Board Search Committee. “During the search process, our alumni, faculty, students, staff and community members provided invaluable feedback about the qualities they expect in the next University of Mississippi Chancellor, specifically citing a need for someone with strong and experienced leadership skills, broad higher-education expertise, who knows and understands our state. We listened, and believe Glenn exemplifies those traits. His background and experience combine to make him the perfect choice to lead an outstanding public research university like ours to new levels of success.”
Boyce holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Mississippi, a master's degree in education administration from Mississippi College and a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Mississippi.
“I am honored to be given this opportunity by the Board of Trustees and the Ole Miss family,” Boyce said. “As an alumnus, I am deeply appreciative to the university for providing me the leadership skills and intellectual knowledge necessary for advancing my career.
"I am humbled by the responsibility given to me. Together, we will strive to make the state’s flagship institution the most student-centered university in the nation, providing them with the education necessary to become the most creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial-minded students around. Our students will be at the forefront of designing and leading Mississippi’s future. All this begins with the best faculty, staff, technology, facilities and supportive alumni. I believe those are already in place and as Chancellor, I am committed to building upon this solid foundation. I want the students of today and tomorrow to know their dreams are important, and this is a place where dreams are realized.”
He will begin serving as Chancellor on or before October 13, 2019.