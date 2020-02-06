IUKA - A Tishomingo County man pleaded guilty to sex charges and was sentenced to serve the next 12 years in a state prison.
District Attorney John Weddle said Roy Steven Roberts, 64, of Golden, pleaded guilty last month to the sexual battery of a child under 16 and fondling of a child under 16. This week, Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced him to serve the next 12 years in a state prison.
The sentence is day for day and Stevens is not eligible for early release or parole.
The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into the case around May 2017 after learning of the allegations. Before the grand jury handed down an indictment, Roberts and his wife moved to Texas.
Once indicted, the U.S. Marshals picked him up in October 2017 on a traffic stop in Athens, Texas, and he was brought back to Mississippi to face charges.