TUPELO • Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic is hosting a virtual roast and online auction to support its mission of providing high-quality health care to the working uninsured citizens of Lee County.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Free Clinic to switch its only fundraiser of the year, the Tommie and Dr. Walter Bourland Annual Roast and Auction, to a virtual format. Organizers hope the change will broaden participation since tickets aren't required.
The online auction opened at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and continue until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. There is no cost to take part. The Free Clinic is hoping the breadth of the auction items — from jewelry and pottery to hunting trips and a hot air balloon ride — will attract lots of interest.
To bid on auction items, view the live event or give online, visit www.tupelofreeclinic.org.
The roast is set for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. This year’s roastee is Greg Burks, president of private client services for northeast Mississippi for Renasant Bank. Burks is 1982 graduate of Tupelo High School, 1986 University of Mississippi graduate, and began his banking career with Renasant Bank as a corporate banker in 2007 before entering private banking in 2009.
Burks volunteers with several organizations in the community, including the Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts, Kiwanis International and the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation. He volunteers with the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi’s Take a Swing at Cancer golf benefit and is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Mississippi. He is an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he is a past elder and has participated in mission work in Mexico, Guatemala and Cuba through the years. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, canoeing, riding his Harley Davidson 1999 Fat Boy cross country, and hunting. He and his wife, Leslie, have two children and three grandchildren.
The Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic has provided high quality medical, dental and pharmaceutical care at no cost to those who are eligible since 1992, living out namesake Dr. Antone Tannehill's creed that "the Good Samaritan Free Clinic is an extension of God's work right here in our own community." This year's fundraiser will help with the additional financial hardship many of its residents face, and this year's event is supported by area businesses and individuals.
“Because of the ongoing pandemic, daily life is a challenge for all of us, and every decision comes with a risk. Shopping at the grocery store, attending church, sending your children back to school — all previously routine events are anything but routine now,” Amy Fagan, executive director of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, said in a press release. “Imagine those challenges on top of a chronic illness, financial hardship and lack of health insurance — all burdens that our patients experience routinely. The safety net that our clinic provides has kept these citizens healthy, working and contributing to our local economy.”