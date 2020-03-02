JACKSON - Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Fulton native Michael P. "Chip" Mills Jr. to fill the judicial vacancy in the 1st Circuit Court District.
"Chip is a highly experienced attorney with a history of dedicated public service,” Reeves said Monday in announcing the appointment. “His experience as a prosecutor handling complex capital cases, his civil litigation experience, as well as his private and government practice make Chip uniquely qualified to serve as circuit judge.”
Mills began his career as an associate in an Oxford law firm, handling general litigation matters in both federal and state courts. In 2010, he served as an assistant district attorney, trying many cases before juries in courthouses across the 1st Circuit Court District. He started his own practice in his hometown of Fulton in 2013, handling a mixture of circuit and chancery work, some of which included an appellate practice.
He also served as the Itawamba County prosecutor and the board attorney for the City of Fulton and the Town of Mantachie. As an active member of the local business community and as a career prosecutor, Mills has developed a wide and varied network across civil and criminal spectrum throughout the 1st Circuit Court District.
Judge James Roberts suffered a stroke in January 2019 and never returned to the bench. He retired effective Feb. 29. Under state law, Mills will sit on the bench until a special election can be held this November. The winner of that election will serve out the remainder of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022.