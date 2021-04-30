TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Friday that he's lifting all capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, but masking requirements inside K-12 classrooms will remain through the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
The governor cited consistently low statewide COVID-19 infection numbers, hospitalizations and ICU/ventilator use, along with progress in vaccinating Mississippians, as his reason for lifting the restrictions as graduation season approaches.
"Getting our kids back in school last August was one of the most important decision of the pandemic," Reeves said. "Even so — our class of 2021 has not been afforded a normal senior year. I want every one of them to attend their graduation, and I want everyone in their family to be able to join them!"
All capacity restrictions, indoor and outdoor, will be lifted as of 5 p.m. on Friday.
"You can attend graduation," Reeves said, adding "masks are not necessary for anyone at outdoor venues on K-12 campuses."