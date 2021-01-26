JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves used his State of the State address Tuesday to renew his push for eliminating Mississippi’s individual income tax, even as Republican legislative leaders have expressed less enthusiasm for the idea.
“We need a bold move,” Reeves said in the afternoon speech. “This is the time for an action that will turn heads all across the country and get money and people flowing in. And I believe that move is the elimination of the income tax.”
The Republican also urged more investment in workforce development programs to “get our economy rolling.” He portrayed the state economy as in decent shape given the pandemic, pointing to a robust job recovery in recent months.
In the Mississippi Democratic Party’s response to Reeves’ address, Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, said the state was not in such rosy shape during the pandemic and under Reeves’ leadership. He argued more must be done to help laid-off Mississippians and that state leaders failed to provide adequate help to struggling small businesses.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s State of the State address was held outside the Capitol rather than its usual location in the cramped House chamber. Only a small group of lawmakers and a few others were in attendance.
It has been an eventful first year on the job for Reeves, beginning with an unfolding prison crisis just as he took office, followed by a series of damaging storms, flooding and the pandemic. The virus had infected more than 265,000 Mississippians and killed 5,852 as of Tuesday.
“We have taken every hit that can be thrown,” Reeves said of the state. “We’ve been tested by every force of nature, disease, and human frailty. It is already a miracle that our state is still standing, but we are not simply standing. We are marching forward.”
Reeves argued eliminating the income tax would help grow Mississippi’s economy, putting it on par with regional powerhouses like Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. Reeves’ predecessor, Gov. Phil Bryant, signed a law that phases out the 3% income tax bracket. Reeves, since late last year, has advocated for also gradually nixing the 4% and 5% brackets. He said it would be a “reward” for workers and an incentive for people to relocate here.
But many people — from national policy experts to some of Reeves’ fellow Republicans in the Legislature — have expressed doubt about the idea. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has pledged not to rush into anything, pointing out such a change would cause a huge revenue loss for a state that already frequently needs to cut costs.
“We’re not going to go through a process of eliminating the ability of people to get educated, just for a talking point,” Hosemann told reporters last month.
Reeves also argued Tuesday for allocating more funding for workforce development, though did not offer specifics on what he hopes to see. And he pledged to sign any teacher pay raise bill lawmakers approve in the coming weeks. The Senate last week signed off on a $1,000 raise.
“We don’t need Mississippians to be stuck in low-paying jobs,” Reeves said. “We want them to embark on careers with good pay and freedom. The best way to accomplish that is to help lift young Mississippians up — give them access to training that puts them in a position to succeed.”
Reeves sought to finish his speech on a high note by touting the state’s recent vaccine push — which hit about 200,000 shots as of Tuesday — while urging Mississippians to keep up hope that the end of the pandemic is near. He promised to “smash every roadblock” to rapid vaccine distribution and said it is his top priority.
Simmons’ response focused largely on the state’s virus efforts and, like Reeves, he noted there is “light at the end of the tunnel.” But he said the state needs to provide better support for people out of work, and he added that a small business grant program lawmakers passed last year has been too inefficient and slow.
Simmons also called on the state’s Republican leaders to expand insurance coverage via Medicaid — or offer an alternative that would help tens of thousands of uninsured Mississippians, and “hospitals hanging by a thread,” during the pandemic.
“Identity politics,” Simmons said, “do not pay the hospital bills.”