JACKSON - Governor Tate Reeves extended his mask mandate that covers nearly the entire state.
Late Friday, Reeves extended Executive Order 1535 through Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. The order requires people to social distance, limit the size of gatherings and to wear masks or face coverings in 78 of the state's 82 counties.
"It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously," Reeves said. "We are working on getting Mississippians vaccinated, but continue to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear your mask."
The four counties not covered in Reeves' mandate are Claiborne, Isaqueena, Sharkey and Tunica.