BALDWYN - Gov. Tate Reeves said he is working to appoint a new circuit court judge before Judge James Roberts' resignation takes effect Feb. 29.
But the governor declined to give a timeline for when an appointment would be named.
"I have the utmost respect for Judge Roberts and want to make sure I get the right person for the job," Reeves said Tuesday. "I am in the process of setting up a judicial advisory committee, made up of judges, lawyers and other people.
"That committee will vet potential candidates. That way we can try to be the same throughout the state."
In addition to looking for Roberts' replacement, the committee will look at possible candidates to replace District 3 Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth. Earlier this month, Howorth announced he would retire, effective June 30.
Reeves said he first met Roberts almost two decades ago when both were campaigning for state office — Reeves for state treasurer and Roberts for lieutenant governor.
Roberts, who has worked in all levels of the judiciary over the last 40 years, turned in his resignation last week. The 74-year-old Pontotoc native cited the declining health of himself and his wife. Roberts suffered a stroke in January 2019 and has not returned to work.
Reeves must appoint someone to fill the position temporarily, until the voters can select a permanent replacement.
There is still almost three years remaining in Roberts' term. State law mandates that an election to name his replacement must be held on the next special election date. For this year, that date will be the regular election day, Nov. 3.
According to Mississippi Code 23-15-849, it is up to Reeves to name a judge to fill in between now and the new judge taking the bench in January 2021.
"Upon the occurrence of a vacancy," the law states, "the Governor shall appoint a qualified person from the district in which the vacancy exists to hold the office and discharge the duties thereof until the vacancy is filled by election as provided in this subsection."
In order to be considered by the governor, candidates must be at least 26, have practiced law for five years and a resident of the state of Mississippi for at least five years. The person must also reside within the First District, which includes Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties.
The buzz among political pundits and the legal community say several attorneys from the area are already lining up and jockeying for position to gain Reeves' favor. Whoever does get the governor's nod will have a leg up on the other candidates in the November election. The appointee will have served about nine months on the bench.
Reeves could avoid the politics of hand-picking a replacement judge by naming a retired judge to fill in until the end of the year.
Judges Thomas Gardner and Jim Pounds both retired in 2018. Pounds helped out the first district last year in Roberts' absence and returned to the bench on a limited basis.
"I have not been asked that by the governor and would probably decline," Pounds told the Daily Journal. "I was willing to help out here and there when needed but I am too busy with kids and grandkids to get bogged down working full time."
Reeves said he is still early in the process and has not ruled out anything.
"We haven't made any decision about which direction to go," Reeves said. "We want to make sure we get the best person to serve the citizens of the district."