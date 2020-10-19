Lee, Itawamba and Chickasaw counties are among those now targeted by Gov. Tate Reeves for tighter mitigation measures designed to once again slow the spread of COVID-19, including countywide mask mandates and tighter restrictions on crowds.
In addition to the mask mandates in those Northeast Mississippi counties, indoor social gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
Other counties targeted for these same measures are Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Jackson, Lamar and Neshoba.
“I don’t do any of this lightly and, honestly, no governor should,” Reeves said. “But we saw this strategy work in our summer wave.”
These measures come as infection numbers have begun to increase again, though Reeves described this increase as a “very slow increase” rather than a “spike.”