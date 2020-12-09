TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves is restricting crowd sizes statewide while also increasing the number of counties under a face covering requirement, even as health authorities reported another record-setting total for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.
With current executive orders set to expire this week, the first-term Republican governor held a press briefing on Wednesday and announced a new set of orders designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in an effort to forestall a health care crisis in the state.
The new orders set a statewide limit of 10 people for indoor crowds where social distancing is not possible. Outdoor gatherings of close proximity are now limited to no more than 50 people, by order of the governor.
Across the state, 61 counties are now under a governor’s order mandating face coverings be worn indoors when interacting with the public. Prior to Wednesday’s order, 54 counties were already under a mask order. All but four counties have had their mandates renewed, and 12 more counties have been added.
Northeast Mississippi counties affected by this latest mask order include Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
The governor’s new order also requires that indoor sports venues for public school athletics limit seating to either four spectators per student or 250 spectators, whichever is less.
Other indoor arenas are limited to 10% of seating capacity, or 1,000 attendees, whichever is less.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 newly COVID-19 cases, the most new cases reported in the state in a single day. That count surpasses the previous single day total of 2,480 cases, which was reported on Dec. 8.
All Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases.
Concerns remain elevated among state officials that increasing totals will lead to additional hospitalizing, pressuring already strained hospitals.
“Ensuring the integrity of our health care system is of the utmost importance,” Reeves said.
The governor also outlined his anticipated response to preserve health care resources and mitigate the pace of infections should escalating trends, especially of hospitalizations, continue.
“Eliminating elective procedures and stepping up enforcement will be the first step,” Reeves said. “I hope the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to help slow the spread.”
Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs emphasized on Wednesday that transmission across social gatherings, especially gatherings among extended, non-household family members, remains a significant driver of new infections.
“This is a dicey time to be getting together,” Dobbs said.