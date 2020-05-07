TUPELO • Federal grant funds awarded to the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi last December will remain “indefinitely suspended” by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, according to an agency spokesperson.
The money designated to the Tupelo-based FRC last December was subsequently frozen by MDHS after concerns were raised by the Office of State Auditor related to a then-ongoing audit.
Those audit results were finally released this week, and raised concerns about how some non-profits have spent federal money for the needy directed to them by MDHS. Serious questions were raised about the Mississippi Community Education Center, based in central Mississippi, and at least some questions were raised about the FRC in Tupelo.
With audit results now out, MDHS spokesperson Danny Blanton told the Daily Journal there are no immediate plans to release the grant money to FRC due to ongoing investigations into serious allegations of fraud and embezzlement involving former MDHS Executive Director John Davis and others.
“Once that’s complete, a decision will be made as to the disposition of the funds,” Banton said.
The funding halt forced the FRC to severely curtail its operations earlier this year. Some staff stopped getting paid. All services were centralized to a single location on Church Street in Tupelo. A building on Magazine Street formerly used for office space was put up for sale.
Multiple efforts to reach FRC Director Christi Webb for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.
FRC and MCEC for several years jointly operated the Families First for Mississippi initiative, and received significant federal dollars to do so.
Following an investigation by the auditor’s office and other law enforcement, Davis and some MCEC leaders have been criminally charged and accused of a sweeping scheme to embezzle public dollars.
No one associated with FRC has been criminally charged, but the auditor’s office says FRC did spend public money in impermissible ways.
Specific claims include that FRC used federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money to sponsor athletic events, religious concerts and to hire a lobbyist, even though federal regulars bar such expenditures of the relevant money.
MDHS now plans to conduct a forensic audit into spending at the agency under the leadership of Davis. Such an audit is more detailed than the one recently completed by the state auditor’s office and will be explicitly aimed at detecting fraud.
The state auditor has turned the findings of his office over to the federal Health and Human Services.
Even with its operations hampered by funding concerns, the FRC has been a key player amid the COVID-19 relief efforts of local non-profits. The FRC received $25,000 from a fund administered by the CREATE Foundation and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
That money was intended to help pay for food, formula, diapers and medications for those in need.