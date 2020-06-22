TUPELO - Attorney General Lynn Fitch has arranged a partnership with Uber and The Family Resource Center to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
This grant will allow victims free transportation to a shelter or rape crisis center. This arrangement with Uber provides a system of “codes” which the user can enter in the WALLET app. These codes can also be used to help victims get to and from counseling and doctor’s appointments, to get groceries or to help essential staff do business related functions in the aid of these victims, including to and from work transportation, making hospital advocacy calls or picking up donations.
This is a limited offering through the end of June.
“We are so grateful for this partnership as we continue to serve the community that needs our help,” said Christi Webb, executive director of The Family Resource Center.
Uber requires that the special code be assigned through The Family Resource Center and must be entered prior to requesting the ride. This arrangement cannot be combined with other Uber offers and each code is for a one-time use.
Contact: contact@frcnms.org or sdavis@frcnms.org