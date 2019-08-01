Green Street will be closed from South Gloster Street to President Extended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to David Cole of Tupelo Water & Light.
The street will be closed while the TW&L contractor repairs a broken sewer main. A customer informed them of the issue earlier in the week, and a contractor arrived this morning to begin work on the sewer main.
“If everything goes good, he should be done today,” Cole said.
Anyone who needs to go to any of the businesses on that street are encouraged to go around.