TUPELO • The Tupelo Fire Department was able to minimize the damage at a Thursday morning apartment fire at the Oaks.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Green Tee Road just after 10 a.m. Dec. 19. Three engines responded and the kitchen fire was quickly extinguished.
“It was something on the stove that caught fire,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker. “We pulled the stove and the cabinets out to make sure it didn’t spread to any other units.”
Firefighters used a gas-powered fan to blow smoke out of the apartment above the fire.
When the weather gets cold, the number of fires usually increases. The apartment fire was the third fire that TFD responded to in less than 20 hours. Walker was thankful all were relatively small and there were minimal damages.
“We had a chimney fire (Wednesday afternoon) on Lynn Lane,” Walker said. “There was a small fire in the fireplace, so we shoveled out the coals. I shut the damper and the fire extinguished itself. Of course, we told her she needed to have her chimney cleaned before she built another fire.”
Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to the Joyner neighborhood for a shed that was on fire. The fire investigator said the blaze was electrical, caused by improperly used extension cords.
In a normal winter, the department will respond to several residential fires caused by improperly used space heaters.
“So far, we haven’t had any space heater fires,” Walker said. “We’ve had cooking fires with minor damage. We’ve also had a couple of HVAC calls where the auxiliary heater coils have come on. When that happened, it burned off the dust on the coils and smoked up the house.”