OXFORD - A sweep last weekend by a regional human trafficking task force made several arrests, including a Grenada County man on a felony charge.
The Oxford Police Department, along with members from the Northeast and Northwest Mississippi Human Trafficking Taskforce, conducted the operation Feb. 8. As a result, Nicholas Pittman, 23, of Grenada, was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and promoting prostitution. He was booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center and his bond was set at $25,000 by a justice court judge.
During the operation other misdemeanor arrests were made for procuring prostitution, commonly known as pimping.
If you suspect someone is being trafficked, you can call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. If you are a victim of human trafficking and need assistance contact The Center for Violence Prevention at 1-800-266-4198 for victim’s services.