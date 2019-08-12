OXFORD - Bad feelings over the purchase of a vehicle allegedly led one man to open fire on another man's house.
Oxford police responded to a residence on Front Street Aug. 7 for a reported drive-by shooting into an occupied dwelling. No one was injured by the gunfire but the house was struck by several bullets.
There were no injuries but a house had been hit by several bullets. The victims stated that the suspect was Ladarius Shipp, 23, of Grenada, who was upset over the purchase of a motorcycle.
Ship was arrested the following day by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department. He was returned to Oxford on Friday. During his initial court appearance in justice court, bond was set at $150,000. He remains incarcerated at the Lafayette County Detention Center.