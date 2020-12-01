OXFORD - Police are actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in north Oxford.
The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man had been shot. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way, just off Molly Barr Road, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified as Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.
Officials said this is an active homicide investigation but are releasing no other information at this time.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.