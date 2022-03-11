TUPELO • A mascara wand normally thrown away can become a magic wand in the hands of wildlife caregivers.
The small size and delicate nature of the wands make them perfect for a number of tasks. The wands can be used as brushes to groom orphaned newborns as they are fed, mimicking the actions of the mother.
The close bristles make them ideal tools to remove fly eggs and larva from both fur and feathers. They can also be used to clean the feathers of birds contaminated with oil.
The different shapes of the wands - short and long, curved and straight, thick and thin - mean they can be used for a myriad of tasks, from cleaning and grooming animals to cleaning equipment used to care for animals.
A west Tupelo business has begun collecting cleaned mascara wands to be donated to Wands for Wildlife. The nonprofit has partnered with several wildlife organizations in the Carolinas which will receive and use the wands.
Kimberly "Tashi" Brewster started Wands for Wildlife five years ago after a simple Facebook request for mascara wands by the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge in western North Carolina went viral.
"I came up with the name Wands for Wildlife and over the next three years built it into a program helping way beyond western North Carolina," Brewster said. "Well, one million wands later from all over the world and the initiative is now a separate organization providing not only wands but also lifesaving supplies and equipment to wildlife rehabilitators."
Donating the wands keeps the plastic out of landfills plus they can be reused for a new purpose caring for small animals.
And spring is the time that the wands are most needed. As the temperatures warm, more and more animals will be reproducing.
"It is baby season, with lots of orphaned birds, bunnies and other critters in crisis," Brewster said.
Because mascara wands have soft bristles designed to not hurt the human eye, when used to groom young animals, they "reduce the risk of potential injury to tiny patients, especially squirmy babies" Brewster added.
Through April 25, the wands will be collected Mondays through Wednesdays at Hearing Services of Tupelo, the Spanish Village office of Dr. Dawn McCarty. The office is located at 144 South Thomas Street, Suite 101-8, on the ground floor on the east side of the building.
Donated wands should be cleaned in warm, soapy water to remove any residual mascara and dried completely. Only the brushes are needed, not the tubes, but bristles should be straight and not frayed.
Experts say mascara wands should be replaced every three months. Since it is a liquid, bacteria can grow in mascara and every time the brush is dipped inside, it increases its chance to spread.
For more information, call 662-620-7294 or visit wandsforwildlife.com