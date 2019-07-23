WEST POINT - A Mississippi Gulf Coast man is behind bars after a late night assault just north of West Point.
Clay County deputy sheriffs responded to West Hazelwood Road around midnight on July 23 for an assault. Officers found a victim with multiple lacerations from a knife attack. His wounds were non-life threatening. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Steven Riley, 56, of Gulfport, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center with an arraignment pending in Clay County Justice Court.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact investigators at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.