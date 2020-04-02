TUPELO - The Gumtree Festival, one of the state's largest arts festivals and a Mother's Day weekend tradition in downtown Tupelo, has been cancelled for this year.
Sally Kepple, director of the GumTree Museum of Arts, said the event will not take place due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The (festival) board made the decision, and it was difficult," she said.
The Gumtree Festival, which would have celebrated its 49th anniversary this year, attracts artists and patrons from the Southeast for a weekend of music, performance, food, crafts and visual arts.
Kepple said the festival will return in May 2021.
"Next year will be our 50th anniversary," she said. "We plan to come back strong a year from now. We don't want people to think we're not going to be around. This isn't for good, this is just because of the virus."