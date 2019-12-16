TUPELO • School resource officers confiscated a 12 gauge shotgun from a parked car at Tupelo High School on Monday morning.
The discovery of the weapon, which was loaded, was made "thanks to the actions of an alert student" who reported it to school administration.
TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis said no students were in danger at any point.
Ellis said the district will follow its disciplinary policies to determine what action will be taken.
"As always, the safety of everyone at all of our schools is priority No. 1. TPSD works diligently with students to build trusting and positive relationships," Ellis wrote in a statement. "Because of that, the student was comfortable sharing the information with the proper staff members."
