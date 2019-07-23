OXFORD • Four males have been arrested and charged, following a pair of shooting incidents in Oxford last week.
Oxford police responded to an apartment at 1711 Anderson Road around 1 a.m. July 17. The apartment had been struck by multiple gunshots. Officers found four suspicious males - one adult and three juveniles - near the scene with firearms in their car but didn’t have enough to arrest them at that time. The weapons were confiscated.
Later the same morning, police responded to Olive Branch Way where residents found their house and cars had been shot. The guns from the first case were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab where ballistics confirmed the guns were used in the shootings.
Lakreston Willingham, 24, of Water Valley, and the three juveniles were later arrested and each charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. They were all carried to the Lafayette County Jail and held on a $150,000 bond.
While the juveniles are being charged as adults, Capt. Hildon Sessums said the department will not release their names or booking photos until after the grand jury hands down indictments.