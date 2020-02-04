TUPELO • Sam Baxter, an eighth-grader from Guntown Middle School, won the Lee County Spelling Bee on Tuesday afternoon.
He out-spelled three other students from the Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District who competed in the bee.
The competition lasted for about 17 minutes with two students eliminated in the first round, leaving Baxter and Kane Richey, a fifth-grader at Mooreville Elementary School, to go back and forth for several rounds.
Richey eventually misspelled the word “candor” and Baxter secured the win by spelling the championship word, “mediate.”
Baxter said the win was “unexpected” and that he was extremely nervous during the competition, although he didn’t study in preparation for the bee.
“I just hear the words and try to spell it,” Baxter said of his strategy.
Baxter received a trophy and will go on to represent Lee County in the state spelling bee in Jackson this spring.
Lee County Schools intervention advisor Cindy Googe said spelling bees are beneficial for students in that they give them “something to challenge them as far as their vocabulary goes and their spelling skills, which ultimately helps their reading skills.”
Richey and two other runners-up – Cathleen Gan Lim, a sixth-grader at Milam Elementary School, and Chloe Long, seventh-grader at Tupelo Middle School – received participation ribbons for their efforts.