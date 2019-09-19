TUPELO • The felony charges keep adding up for a Guntown man who was caught in California and returned to Mississippi this week.
Brian Austin Robison, 26, of 936 Highway 348, Guntown, was booked into the county jail Tuesday, charged by Lee County with two counts of grand larceny and a drug court violation. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court Wednesday, bond was set at $250,000.
On Thursday, the Tupelo Police Department formally charged Robison with felony fleeing and felony theft of a motor vehicle. Spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said Tupelo Municipal Court set bond on the new charges at $250,000.
And when the latest Lee County grand jury releases its report in the coming weeks, Robison should face five more felony charges from Saltillo.
“We were alerted by an agency in California that he was in custody,” said Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey. “So we presented five counts of auto theft to the grand jury last week.
“Two of the cars were stolen from the Barnes Crossing Mitsubishi car lot. They didn’t even know the cars were stolen until they were recovered in Tupelo.”
Bailey said his officers chased Robison several times in stolen vehicles but he always managed to elude them. Robison was in an SUV stolen in Saltillo when he led Tupelo police on a chase across town in June.
“He stole a truck from one of our businesses,” Bailey said. “We chased him into the edge of Pontotoc County. He ditched it and ran into the woods. Then he stole a truck from a lawn landscaping company in Pontotoc.”
Robison should face additional auto theft charges from Pontotoc County and the town of Ecru.
Tupelo police plastered Robison’s picture in the media and on social media following the June 11 chase that ended near the airport. Over the next two weeks, Robison and his girlfriend were reported all around the north end of Lee County.
By the end of June, sightings of Robison stopped in Lee County. That could have been when he headed out of state. It was his penchant for stealing cars that eventually landed him in custody.
“From what I was told, he was doing the same thing out there (in California),” Bailey said. “That’s how the caught him.”