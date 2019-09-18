TUPELO - Three months of life on the run ended for a Guntown man Tuesday.
Lee County deputy sheriffs arrested Brian Austin Robison, 26, of 936 Highway 348, Guntown, around lunchtime Sept. 17. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:15 p.m.
Currently, he is only charged with two counts of grand larceny and a drug court violation. He will soon face additional charges as other law enforcement agencies learn of his capture. Tupelo police will charge him with felony fleeing. He is believed to have stolen several vehicles while on the run. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has said that Robison is wanted for numerous felony thefts not only in Lee County, but in numerous other jurisdictions as well.
Law enforcement has known about Robison for a while, but the public found out about him after he led Tupelo police on a chase last summer.
Around 10 p.m. June 11, Tupelo police pulled over Robison near the intersection of West Main and Broadway streets. He initially stopped but as officers were talking to him, Robison sped away in a black Mitsubishi GT SUV, that was later determined to be stolen out of Saltillo.
Robison led police on a chase through downtown and then west toward the Tupelo Regional Airport. Robison drove the vehicle into a wooded area north of the airport and fled on foot. Police detained passenger Shyan Carey, 23, at the scene. She was charged with disorderly conduct and was released from the Lee County Jail on her own recognizance the next morning.
In his first two weeks on the run, Robison and Carey were reported all around the north end of Lee County.
A Baldwyn landlord said he evicted Robison and Carey from a County Road 1634 rental trailer on June 10. When he returned to the residence near Elvis Presley Lake five days later, the back door and several windows were broken. Portions of the kitchen ceiling were missing and the couple left two dogs and two kittens. The animals were carried to the animal shelter in Tupelo.
On June 15, a woman reported that Robison had been staying at a Highway 348 Guntown residence and using a phone with an Alabama number.
A barefoot Carey was spotted walking on County Road 1351 in the Eggville community around 8 a.m. June 20. She told a concerned resident she was waiting for a ride. Following a brush with deputies, she was arrested for disorderly conduct. She served three days in the county jail and was released Sunday afternoon.
On June 20, the landlord discovered evidence that someone had broken into the County Road 1634 trailer and stolen miscellaneous clothing and bedding. Two days later, the landlord said someone had damaged the front door and all of belongings were now gone.
Carey's apparently stolen 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was found abandoned June 23 in a dirt pit behind a County Road 885 church, near Elvis Presley Lake and around the corner from Robison's former trailer. The ignition, dash, stereo and fuse box were all damaged. The car was filled with various items and there was bedding beside it.
After those initial brushes with the law, Robison was able to lay low until he was captured.