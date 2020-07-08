TUPELO - A car burglary suspect was captured Tuesday morning after a short bike and foot chase.
Police responded to a possible breaking and entering of an automobile on Parc Monceau Drive around 10:30 p.m. July 6. The home's security system showed the suspect was a white male riding an orange bicycle.
Around midnight the same night, someone matching the suspect's description was seen riding an orange bicycle in the 1500 block of McCullough Boulevard near North Gloster Street. When officers tried to approach the suspect, he fled on foot but was captured within minutes.
William Hallmark, 27, of 118 County Road 1221, Guntown, was arrested. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:20 a.m. and charged with burglary of an automobile.
During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $150,000.
Officials say this incident is still under investigation with additional charges possible.