TUPELO - A Guntown man who spent three months on the run before being caught in California will soon be heading to state prison.
Earlier this month in Lee County Circuit Court, Brian Austin Robison, 26, of 936 Highway 348, Guntown, had his probation revoked. He will now have to serve the three year sentence for possession of methamphetamine. While he is in custody of the state, local authorities will begin work presenting 11 new felony charges.
According to court documents, Robison was charged with possession of methamphetamine in 2015 and 2016. In February 2017 he pleaded guilty to both charges and was given a three-year suspended sentence and three years probation. In September 2017, he was allowed to enter the drug court program.
But Robison led Tupelo police on a high speed chase across town in June. He managed to elude authorities for a while, until he was apprehended in a stolen car in Santa Ana, California. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at Sept. 17 and Lee County charged him with two counts of grand larceny and a drug court violation.
Since then, Saltillo, Tupelo and other agencies have added to the list. He now faces eight counts of grand larceny, felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
According to the revocation order, Robison tested positive 10 times for methamphetamine in 2018. He failed to report to drug court three times in June. That and the new felony charges were the reason his probation was revoked.
At some point in the near future, he will be transferred to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. For now, he remains in the Lee County Jail.
Tupelo police plastered Robison's picture in the media and on social media following the June 11 chase that ended near the airport. Over the next two weeks, Robison and his girlfriend were reported all around the north end of Lee County.
By the end of June, sightings of Robison stopped in Lee County. That could have been when he headed out of state.