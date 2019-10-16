GUNTOWN - With the official opening of a new food pantry, Guntown Middle School is bringing more than education to the table.
As of Oct. 7, the school’s food pantry is providing food, hygiene items, toiletries and school supplies for needy students, parents and members of the Guntown community.
Vanessa Washington, food pantry coordinator and 6th grade teacher, approached the principal, Dr. Karen Letson, over the summer to discuss starting the pantry.
“There was an awareness that students were going hungry during the week and on weekends,” Washington said. “That’s what made me start it, when I realized there was a need for that in this community.”
Letson offered her support and food was collected in August and September. Letters sent home with students and posts on the school’s social media accounts let the community know that the pantry was available to those who need it.
It was an instant success. During the two hours it was open on Oct. 7, seven families were fed and the shelves have already been restocked.
Letson said the goal of establishing a food pantry at Guntown Middle School is “to allow all students to have the nourishment they need to make it through the day.”
The pantry is currently open two days per week: Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m. for students and their families and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for anyone in the Guntown community.
Washington said she hopes to expand the pantry and include items like towels and coats eventually.
Sixth grade students Caroline Carlisle, Emma Carroll and Mary Ellis Harrelson helped stock the shelves during lunch on Wednesday. They are members of the student council, which is sponsoring an ongoing effort to collect goods for the pantry.
"Our motto is 'Make an impact,'" Emma said, and the student council's drive is doing exactly that.
Letson said the Beta Club also has a drive planned for November.
And students aren’t the only ones getting involved. Guntown First Baptist Church and three other anonymous churches have offered support, donating food and money to the cause.
A donation box has been set up at Mitchell’s U-Save grocery store and another will be placed in City Hall.
The city of Guntown is set to host two food drives — one in November at the community center and another in April to help sustain the pantry throughout the summer.