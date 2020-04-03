GUNTOWN - Officials are asking the public to mail in their comments on planned sewer extension instead of attending a public hearing next week.
The city has previously planned a public hearing for April 7 at 5:15 p.m. at Guntown City Hall to discuss a community development block grant for a sewer extension project. The improvements include work to extend the public sewer system to an unserved area.
In light of the Coronavirus pandemic and the governor's stay at home order, officials are asking people to mail - either through the post office or email - their comments to the city. The comments will be accepted up until the time of the public hearing.
Letters can be mailed to City of Guntown, 1589 Main Street, P.O. Box Box 27, Guntown, MS 38849. Electronic comments can be emailed to cityclerk@guntown.org
Citizens can also call city hall at 662-348-5353 and leave their comments with a city employee.