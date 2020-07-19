TUPELO • Our tagline here at the Oren Dunn City Museum • {/strong}“telling the Tupelo Story” – has many ins and outs. We spend the day perusing the artifacts and photo archives and researching the stories behind them. The general question around here: What does it have to do with the Tupelo Story?
In the past year, we’ve found some stories we’d like to share for the 150th anniversary of Tupelo’s incorporation.
A paper town
The land that would become Tupelo laid unbroken after it was purchased by Christopher Orr in 1839, several years after the Chickasaw Nation sold its land to the U.S. Government in exchange for determining where it would settle in Oklahoma through the Treaty of Pontotoc Creek. In July 1860, the founders of Tupelo – Judge William Harris, George Thomason and Orr – platted the land in Itawamba County. Lee County had yet to come into being. The paper version of Tupelo included a courthouse, churches and a college, according to Vaughn Grisham in “Tupelo: The Evolution of a Community.” In fact, because the Mobile & Ohio Railroad Co. had decided to lay tracks in Tupelo, a few enterprising individuals had set up some saloons and hotels to accommodate the construction workers – the genesis of what would become a wild and wooly Front Street.
School for girls
If you drive by 433 N. Church St. today, you are passing history. In 1884, Mary Jane Stewart started the Tupelo Female Academy in that house in the dining room. Mary Jane had a great deal of experience teaching young women. She had come to Mississippi with her father, Thomas Stuart, a Presbyterian minister and missionary, to establish a mission in Pontotoc among the Chickasaw who lived there. While in Monroe County, Stewart taught at the Chickasaw Female College. She later married Dr. Robert Stewart and moved to Tupelo in 1868 into the house her husband had built for her. That building is the oldest education building in Tupelo.
The Battle of Harrisburg or the Battle of Tupelo?
We’ve had a grand time trying to figure out this one. Two big battles occurred in this area in 1864. The first, Brice’s Crossroads, took place in May. The second, the Battle of Harrisburg/Tupelo, took place in June. Old out-of-state newspapers, including some from the South, referred to the June battle as “The Battle of Tupelo.” Yet, Stephen Dill Lee, a principle Confederate leader on the scene, years later, called it the “Battle of Tupelo or Harrisburg.” Lee wrote of his experiences and published an article in the 1902 edition of the “Mississippi Historical Society Publications.” Lee, a relative of Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee, was the youngest Confederate soldier to earn the rank of lieutenant general. In the years after the war, he was elected as governor of Mississippi and served as the first president of what we know now as Mississippi State University. The battle in question left Tupelo in shambles with not a commercial building left standing after United States troops left. Soldiers from both sides decimated the Mobile & Ohio Railroad and its support structures for 180 miles on each side of Tupelo. Farms suffered as troops tore up fields, including money crop cotton. With no money and very little equipment, Tupelo folk had to dig deep to survive. But back to the question – we prefer to call it the Battle of Tupelo.
A famous visitor
In 1946, the PTA at George Washington Carver School wanted to raise funds. The brief mention from The Chicago Defender does not tell us what the funds were for or why. But the folks at the segregated school for African Americans had an idea. They invited Langston Hughes – and he came. Hughes was a poet, columnist, playwright, essayist and novelist. He stands today as one of the leaders of the Harlem Renaissance. In 1946 he was at the forefront of a burgeoning civil rights movement that would take root in the return of Black soldiers from the front in World War II as they shot the Double V – Victory over Fascism and Victory at Home for civil rights. He appeared on stage that night with Dr. W.A. Zuber, the Rev. D.M. Montgomery, the Rev. C.C. Coleman and Adell Bynum, who sang a solo. Hughes recited “This is My Land,” and “Poems of Negro Life.” The Chicago Defender also noted that a white reporter from the Daily Journal attended the concert – the first time an event such as this had been covered by the newspaper. The Journal’s coverage of the event shows up on page 3 under the headline “Negro Poet States Readings More Profitable Than Writing.”
The meteorite that wasn’t
On our grounds here at the museum and right at the front door stands a concrete platform with a large brown orb resting on top. Folks often ask how it arrived and what it means. At one time it sat in front of Leake and Goodlett and right in front of their building near the door. Legend had it that the meteorite was found by Tupelo’s first mayor, H.C. “Major” Medford, in 1870. In 1980 Dr. John Harris of NASA was in Tupelo on a speaking engagement. Connections were made. John Leake cut a piece out of the meteorite and sent it to Houston for examination. The result: “It’s a meteor-wrong,” Harris told reporters. In 2008, the half-ton metal ball disappeared from its pedestal. For more than a year, the whereabouts of the spheroid were unknown, lost to some thief. Then came the phone call from an anonymous person. Then, another two weeks. On one Thursday morning in 2009 the rock came back home, sealed in a wooden box and on a flatbed truck.
We’re looking for more tales. Enjoy this day in the All-America City and share your story about Tupelo with someone.
Leesha Faulkner is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. Sihya Smith is assistant curator of the museum. They are both full of stories. Come visit.