TUPELO • The Lee County School District (LCSD) and the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) recently received 3,000 canisters of disinfectant wipes from the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, which is the philanthropic arm of North Mississippi Health Services.
Each district received 1,500 canisters of bleach-based wipes. They can be used to clean, disinfect and deodorize hard, nonporous surfaces with no rinsing required.
Both school districts have stepped up their cleaning protocols for the 2020-21 school year in an effort to keep students and teachers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will use the wipes to sanitize classrooms and common areas.
“We’re excited to get this donation from HCF and NMHS,” LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee said. “Any type of disinfectant or PPE is hard to find.”
Charles Laney, TPSD’s Director of Operations, said wipes are the most requested cleaning product at the district’s schools.
“We can definitely put this gift to good use,” Laney said.