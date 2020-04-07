COVID-19 update, 4/7/20

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 177 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with eight additional deaths.

The statewide total of known cases is now 1,915, with 59 deaths.

Northeast Mississippi’s population hub of Lee County now has 38 known cases, finally putting it above the smaller and more rural Tippah County, which has 36 known cases.

Oktibbeha County has two additional cases for a total of 29, and Lafayette County now has three new cases for a total of 25.

North Mississippi Health Services reports that it has 20 patients hospitalized, and 50 COVID-19 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases

Alcorn 6

Benton 5

Calhoun 10

Chickasaw 15

Clay 10

Itawamba 5

Lafayette 25

Lee 38

Marshall 24

Monroe 18

Oktibbeha 29

Pontotoc 12

Prentiss 10

Tippah 36

Tishomingo 1

Union 6

