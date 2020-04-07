The Mississippi State Health Department reported 177 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with eight additional deaths.
The statewide total of known cases is now 1,915, with 59 deaths.
Northeast Mississippi’s population hub of Lee County now has 38 known cases, finally putting it above the smaller and more rural Tippah County, which has 36 known cases.
Oktibbeha County has two additional cases for a total of 29, and Lafayette County now has three new cases for a total of 25.
North Mississippi Health Services reports that it has 20 patients hospitalized, and 50 COVID-19 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases
Alcorn 6
Benton 5
Calhoun 10
Chickasaw 15
Clay 10
Itawamba 5
Lafayette 25
Lee 38
Marshall 24
Monroe 18
Oktibbeha 29
Pontotoc 12
Prentiss 10
Tippah 36
Tishomingo 1
Union 6