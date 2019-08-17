TUPELO • Hundreds of children and their parents cycled through the HealthWorks! North Mississippi Tupelo Campus for their annual Health and Safety Day Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children were able to participate in fun games and play on HealthWorks! equipment while their parents could use the event as a one-stop-shop for information on how to keep their children healthy and safe.
This was the fifth year HealthWorks! has hosted the event, and Toyota Mississippi helped fund this year’s event. Rebekah Wilson, the director and engineer of experiences at HealthWorks!, said the purpose of the event was to be a good resource for parents.
“HealthWorks! always offers health education for kids and families, and today we have partnered with all these other great organizations who specialize in different areas of providing health and safety information,” Wilson said.
The event was originally created by a former intern and has grown to have an average attendance of about 300 people each year. Kim Burleson, who helped plan this year’s event, said she contacted vendors back in May to ensure they would have the event on their calendar. She reached out to various organizations and agencies that focus on health and safety in order to have a variety of information to offer parents and families.
This year, they focused more on health rather than just safety, Burleson said, which was done by reaching out to organizations such as the Lion’s Club, which offers free vision exams, local dental clinics and tables that offer information on vaccinations. About 22 organizations participated in this year’s event, which included Love on a Leash, Happy Healthy Mississippi, the Lee County Sheriff's Department, Early Childhood Coalition, Children’s of Mississippi, Regional Rehab Center, United Healthcare and Happy Smiles among others.
A few of the organizations also offered presentations, such as Natchez Trace Parkway. There were also plenty of fun activities, giveaways and demonstrations offered. At one station, children were shown the importance of not playing with electricity through a safety station where a figurine was used showing what happens when electricity touches wood or another metal, as well as explaining why they needed to be safe around power lines.
Children also were able to play on one of the many exercise stations located inside, and at one table children did jumping jacks with a health representative who explained the importance of being healthy.
The Tupelo Fire Department had both a firetruck and fire safety house outside the venue for families to explore, while the North Mississippi Medical Center had an ambulance outside for any interested people. Families First for Mississippi also had tables inside and outside, and volunteers were available to teach parents proper car seat safety. Burleson said she hopes the event makes it easy for families to get the information they need.
“We usually get great feedback from this event. It’s easy because parents can get bogged down and they’re not sure how to navigate to different things they might need, so we try to make this a one-stop-shop,” Burleson said.
Toyota Mississippi has been a partner with HealthWorks! for six years and said they were excited when they were presented with this opportunity to continue their partnership. Corporate Communications Analyst Emily Holland said Toyota Mississippi was looking to sponsor more nonprofits this year and will be hosting a workshop on September 17 and 18 at the Toyota plant.
“We are trying to educate the nonprofits on our new donation program and our grant application system,” Holland said.
Attendance is required for anyone submitting a grant, and attendees must RSVP either by calling Holland at 662-317-3038 or emailing emily.holland@toyota.com.