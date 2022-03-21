TUPELO • Northeast Mississippians should keep their rain boots and umbrellas handy, Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting an outbreak of severe thunderstorms across the South on March 22. The stormfront will include not only heavy rains, but also the possibility of flooding, tornadoes, damaging winds and even large hail.
The bulk of the dangerous weather is expected to stay below Highway 82. But residents in the Golden Triangle are still in the Level 3 risk zone, meaning tornadoes are possible, along with hail up to golf ball size.
Most of the Daily Journal's 16-county coverage area are in Level 1 and Level 2 risk zones.
"There is a slight risk of damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flooding. Tupelo and Lee County are under an areal flood watch from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday," said Meredith Wyatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee. "The main thing we are saying is heavy rainfall."
The Weather Prediction Center has northeast Mississippi at a risk for excessive rain, 2-3 inches or higher.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Any storms that develop could drop a lot of rain. There is a threat of strong to severe storms," Wyatt said. " We encourage people to remain weather aware. There is a risk for a reason."
The forecast calls for the leading edge of the storms to reach the western parts of the region around lunchtime, bringing scattered thunderstorms and high winds for several hours. The main line of heavy thunderstorms could arrive mid-afternoon.
Tuesday morning's skies are expected to be cloudy, but temperatures are anticipated to reach the mid-70s. That extra heat could provide extra fuel and foment even more severe thunderstorms.
Once the rain starts, it is expected to continue the rest of the night and into early Wednesday morning before it finally passes out of the region.
The remainder of the week should be drier and cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s.