MEMPHIS - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis issued a flash flood warning for some Northeast Mississippi counties, as showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the area Wednesday.
According to the NWS, Lee, Pontotoc, Union and Lafayette counties are under the warning until 2 p.m. The NWS said most of north Mississippi has received four to six inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
And the rain continues ⛈— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 9, 2021
Showers & storms continue across portions of Arkansas & North Mississippi this AM. Roughly 1-2” of rain have fallen in the last several hours. Additional rain is expected w/ storms moving in from Arkansas 🌧 #mswx #tnwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/EmdDOs2pff
Areas near Holly Springs and Potts Camp received six to eight inches of rain overnight, according to data from the NWS. Data also showed Tupelo receiving nearly six inches (5.47) of rainfall, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
In Lee County, several houses were flooded in a subdivision on Willow Creek in Saltillo.
"Nearly every river in north Mississippi is now flooding and is still rising," the NWS said in a Wednesday morning update. "The biggest concern today (Wednesday) will be prolific flash flooding, river flooding, and potential road washouts and property damage."
In Lafayette County, Oxford officials said the city received over eight inches of rainfall over a 36 hour time frame and over 2.5 inches of rain early Wednesday morning.
The City of Oxford has received 8.05 inches of rainfall over the last 36 hours and over 2.5 inches of rain in the last 3 hours this morning. Several city streets including Anderson, CR 401, Harlan, Hathorn, Maplewood Cove, Park and S. 18th are partially or totally flooded.— City of Oxford (@cityofoxford) June 9, 2021
Several city streets and county roads were either partially flood or completely wash out, causing some roads to close.
🚧Road Washed Out🚧— Lafayette County Fire Dept. (@LafayetteCo_FD) June 9, 2021
County Road 317 is washed out. Please avoid the area. 📸 Credit: Kacey Terrell via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/BDPM9HnCJZ
The NWS said more showers will continue throughout the day.