MEMPHIS - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis issued a flash flood warning for some Northeast Mississippi counties, as showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the area Wednesday.

According to the NWS, Lee, Pontotoc, Union and Lafayette counties are under the warning until 2 p.m. The NWS said most of north Mississippi has received four to six inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Areas near Holly Springs and Potts Camp received six to eight inches of rain overnight, according to data from the NWS. Data also showed Tupelo receiving nearly six inches (5.47) of rainfall, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Lee County, several houses were flooded in a subdivision on Willow Creek in Saltillo.

"Nearly every river in north Mississippi is now flooding and is still rising," the NWS said in a Wednesday morning update. "The biggest concern today (Wednesday) will be prolific flash flooding, river flooding, and potential road washouts and property damage."

In Lafayette County, Oxford officials said the city received over eight inches of rainfall over a 36 hour time frame and over 2.5 inches of rain early Wednesday morning.

Several city streets and county roads were either partially flood or completely wash out, causing some roads to close.

The NWS said more showers will continue throughout the day.

