School Districts
Tupelo Public School District | Will extend spring break through March 23, and continue to evaluate for further plans
Tupelo Christian Prep | Will extend spring break through March 23, with plans to resume classes Monday, March 23. All students who have traveled out of the country are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to school.
Lee County School District | Current plans are to return to classes Monday, March 16.
Itawamba County School District | Current plans are to return to classes Monday, March 16.
Alcorn School District | Current plans are to return to classes Monday, March 16.
Corinth School District | Current plans are to return to classes Monday, March 16.
Pontotoc City School District | Students will be out Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Further plans are still being considered.
Okolona Municipal School District | Students will be out Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
Colleges / Universities
Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi | will extend spring break an additional week. Classes will resume the following week, on Monday, March 23, and will be taught online and via other alternative instructional methods.
Northeast Mississippi Community College | Spring break will be extended through March 23, when all classes will resume online for the remainder of the semester.
Itawamba Community College | Spring break will be extended through March 23, and further plans are still being considered.
Blue Mountain College | All classes are suspended through March 20. Spring break will be extended through March 23. Traditional classes will transition to online or alternate delivery from March 23 through at least April 3. On-campus housing will reopen March 22.