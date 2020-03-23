Tupelo (Sunday, March 22 through Saturday, March 28) - Non-essential businesses are ordered to close, and citizens are asked to shelter in place. Mayor Jason Shelton is asking residents to limit travel unless to essential businesses, including employees who work at essential businesses, or travel for healthcare or to care for another.
Oxford - All restaurants and non-essential businesses and business functions are ordered to close for at least 15 days. Restaurants and retail shops that can offer curbside delivery will be permitted to remain open.
Lafayette County - All restaurants in the unincorporated areas of the county must close their dining rooms until further notice, but may offer delivery, curbside pickup and drive-thru services. All churches, families and businesses are required to adhere to Centers for Disease Control’s guidance and Governor Tate Reeves’ recommendation of no more than 10 people gathered in one place at one time.
Starkville - For 30 days, restaurants must operate as delivery, take-out or curbside pickup only. Social gatherings should include no more than 10 people at businesses, places of worship or any other organization. It is a criminal offense to violate these provisions.
Pontotoc (from Sunday, March 22 through Sunday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m.) - Under the city's executive order put in place by mayor Bob Peeples, residents are asked to remain at home, except for necessary travel. Non-essential businesses shall permit 10 people or less to be inside at one time. Restaurants must close dining rooms and bar areas, but can utilize drive-thrus, curbside delivery or delivery. Police presence will increase after 8 p.m. each night.
Ecru (March 22 until further notice) - Mayor Jeff Smith is ordering non-essential businesses to limit persons inside to 10 or less. As well, residents are asked to stay home unless necessary. Restaurants must close dining rooms and may only offer curbside delivery, drive-thrus or delivery. Community house rentals are cancelled and park usage is discontinued to groups of 10 or more.
Fulton (Tuesday, March 24 at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, April 5) - Retails shops and restaurants are ordered to close their doors, but may offer curbside delivery or drive-thru service. All residents are asked to remain home except to drive to essential businesses, curbside delivery businesses and work.
Amory (through March 31) - Restaurants must close their dining rooms to the public, and may offer drive-thru, curbside takeout and delivery service. Non-essential businesses must limit customers to 10 or less inside shops. Residents are asked to stay home unless traveling to work or buy necessities. There will be increased police activity after 8 p.m.
Aberdeen (through March 31) - Non-essential businesses, as well as religious and social gatherings, must limit capacity to 10 people or less. Residents are asked to stay home unless traveling to work or buy necessities. There will be increased police activity after 8 p.m.
New Albany - Restaurants must close dining rooms, but may offer delivery or curbside pickup service.
Houston - There is a citywide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Holly Springs - The Mayor and Board of Aldermen issued a stay-at-home-order beginning March 23 to be enforced by the Holly Springs Police Department and any other appropriate law agencies. All nonessential business and social activities within the city are to close at midnight. However, nonessential businesses may use drive-thru, curbside or delivery services to conduct business. The Board of Aldermen will review the stay-at-home order every 30 days until the emergency is no longer in effect, at which time they will terminate the order.
Vardaman (through April 19) - There is a citywide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will reevaluate the need to continue a curfew in mid-April.
Bruce - There is a citywide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further notice. The Bruce Square is closed now temporarily for gathering of groups for everyone’s safety. Businesses that serve food are advised to move to takeout/curbside service only.