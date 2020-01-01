A few notable events that impacted the city of Tupelo across the last decade:
- After years of discussion on the issue, a 2010 trial gave Tupelo the OK to annex new land, but court appeals by opponents of the proposed annexation dragged out the process. Annexation went into force in 2012, bringing an additional 16 square miles and 2,500 residents into the city.
- Following a three-county cooperative push to bring the Japanese automaker to the region, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi began production at its Blue Springs plant in 2011. The plant is in neighboring Union County but is a significant economic driver throughout the region.
- Tupelo won its fourth All America City Award in 2011, its first such award since 1999. Given by the National League of Cities, the award is largely considered by municipal governments a significant marker of excellence.
- In 2013, an expansion revitalization effort on a stretch of West Jackson Street began, spearheaded by Mayor Jack Reed and a City Council anxious about population loss, the impact of deteriorating homes near the city’s core and the accessibility of affordable home ownership.
- Jason Shelton elected mayor in 2013, the first Democrat in 28 years to hold that office. He was re-elected again in 2017.
- The Tupelo Aquatic Center opened in December 2013, in Veterans Park on the city’s east side.
- Tupelo Police Officer Gale Stauffer was shot and killed Dec. 23, 2013, the first Tupelo police officer killed in the line of duty.
- An April 2014 tornado cut a swathe of damage across the city, damaging hundreds of residential and commercial properties. At least some recovery would continue for years.
- Tupelo won its fifth All America City Award in 2015, making it then one of only seven cities nationwide to rack up five wins.
- The Major Thoroughfare program was renewed twice, once in 2011 and again in 2016. Major projects completed include an interchange between Highway 6 and Thomas Street in the city’s southeast. The 2016 renewal approved a diversion of 25 percent of the program revenue for maintenance.
- A June 2016 traffic stop led to the death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert at the hands of a Tupelo police officer, spawning months of unrest, controversy and demands that local law enforcement address allegations of racial profiling and intimidating tactics. Multiple outside agencies investigated, but declined to press any charges against the police officer. A civil suit lingered in the courts but was eventually dismissed.
- Sub-par and unreliable air service leads to a brief end of commercial service before Contour Airlines in 2016 began providing direct flights to Nashville.
- Officers moved into the new Tupelo police department headquarters in December 2016 after ongoing mold infestations in previous building and a stint headquartered at a small, inadequate facility on the west side of town.
- Municipal elections in 2017 left city government completely intact, with voters re-electing the mayor and all seven incumbents on the City Council.
- President Donald Trump visited the city twice, once in late 2018 and again about a year later in 2019. Trump became the first sitting president to visit Tupelo since 1934.