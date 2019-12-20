With the Mississippi Lottery going on for about three weeks, there have been many small-money winners. But some residents of Northeast Mississippi have fared much better. For example, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corp., this month:
• Penny Jolly of Tupelo stopped at the Sprint Mart #4 off of East Main Street in Tupelo and purchased the $100,000 Jackpot scratch-off game and won $5,000.
• A Tupelo man recently stopped at Marathon Fast Stop in Tupelo and purchased a Fast 50s scratch-off game and won $2,000.
• A Starkville woman stopped at Sprint Mart #4130 in Starkville and purchased the 3 Times Lucky scratch-off game and won the jackpot of $3,000. Player chose to remain anonymous.
• A Corinth couple stopped at T-Mart #9 in Corinth and purchased the Triple 7s scratch-off game and won $2,000.
Any prizes over $600 have to be redeemed in Jackson.
The biggest winners of far comes from Central Mississippi. Jimmy Keene of Pelahatchie was on his way to work when he stopped at Hwy. 51 Chevron in Ridgeland. He bought a $100,000 Jackpot scratch-off game and won $100,000.
Winners can choose to be identified or stay anonymous, lottery officials said.