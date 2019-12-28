TUPELO • A number of downtown streets will be closed in connection with the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
On Friday, East Troy Street from South Commerce to Fairpark Drive closed at 5 p.m. with additional closures planned for the days ahead. On Monday, at 6 a.m. Main Street between Green Street and Front Street will close with posted detours in place.
On Tuesday, at 4:30 p.m. Main Street’s closure will lengthen, from Green Street to the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Franklin Street.
During the New Year’s Eve event itself, the following closures will also be in force, with all closures ending at 3 a.m.:
• Intersection of Main Street & North/South Broadway Street
• Main Street at North/South Spring Street
• Main Street at North/South Front Street
• Court Street & North Broadway Street
• Troy Street & South Spring Street
• South Front Street & Troy Street
• North Front Street & Court Street
• Main Street at North/South Commerce Street
• Main Street leading onto South Commerce Street to East Troy Street
• East Troy Street from South Commerce Street to Monoghan Street
• Main Street to Elvis Presley Way
• Main Street & Monoghan Street
• South Monoghan Street at Elvis Presley Way
• East Clark Blvd at Fairpark Drive to Elizabeth Street
• Clark Blvd at Elizabeth Street
• Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth Street and Franklin Street
• Entrance to Tupelo Convention & Visitor’s Bureau on East Main Street
• Entrance to Hilton Garden Inn on East Main Street
• East Main Street & Fairpark Grill Drive
• Main Street & North Commerce Street
• East side of NAPA Parking Lot on North Commerce Street