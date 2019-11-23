As Daily Journal business editor Dennis Seid noted in a recent story, some 1,200 or so retailers throughout the state will offer lottery scratch-off tickets beginning Monday, Nov. 25.
That number will include convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, barbershops, beauty salons, electronics stores, restaurants and sporting goods stores. Other businesses are eligible, such as licensed casinos.
The full list of locations where the tickets will be sold can be found here (this list will continue to update): https://buff.ly/2D75xyG
On Jan. 31, 2020, the state will begin offering multi-state Powerball and MegaMillion tickets.
Here's how the state lottery is set up to benefit Mississippi: https://buff.ly/33bG3uC