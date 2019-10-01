According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission's website (mfc.ms.gov) seven counties in northeast Mississippi have enacted burn bans.
Benton - started Sept. 30; until Oct. 30
Clay - started Sept. 27; until Oct. 27
Itawamba - started Sept. 30; until Nov. 4
Lee - started Sept. 24; until Oct. 24
Monroe - started Sept. 30; until Oct. 11
Pontotoc - started Sept. 30; until Nov. 4
Prentiss - started 9/27; until Oct. 27
You can view the full list of Mississippi counties currently under burn bans here: mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans
All burn bans expire at midnight on the stated date of expiration. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500. Burn bans are enforced by the local Sheriff's Department.
A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. For a full list of what is and isn't allowed during an active burn ban, use the notes found here.